Tue, 09 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Rain to Lash Nagaland This Weekend

Rain to Lash Nagaland This Weekend
October 09
16:42 2018
NET Bureau

Nagaland will experience light rains from October 10, which will further pick up the pace from the next day, an update by SkyMet Weather informed on October 8.

“From October 11, intensity will pick up pace and widespread rain and thundershower activities are likely to affect the state… on October 12, we expect heavy to very heavy rains to lash most parts of Nagaland,” said the update.

During the last 24 hours as well, light to moderate rainfall activity was observed over the state of Nagaland, it added.

While the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from entire Northeast, on and off rainfall activity over the region still continues as the Bay of Bengal remains active, the private weather forecaster noted.

However, it stated that from October 13, rains will start reducing over Nagaland and on October 14, major rainfall reduction will be experienced over entire Northeast India.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post

Tags
heavy rain in dimapurheavy rain in kohimaheavy rain in nagalandrainrain in dimapurrain in kohimarain in nagalandrain in northeast
