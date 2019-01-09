NET Bureau

New Year eve is one of reminiscing, cherishing and planning with a renewed vigour. Millions heralded the New Year 2019 with grand celebrations and stunning fireworks across the world. People took to streets, partying and singing in New Year frolics the whole night through until it was time for the first sunrise of 2019. With every sunrise, we wake up to, the sublime sight which is familiar to all, on New Year’s Day that very experience dramatically takes on a more special meaning.

So on the 1st day of 2019, when the entire world seemed busy welcoming the New Year with resolutions and discussing goals set for the entire year, somewhere in the easternmost part of the country a few likeminded professionals from the media along with artists from Mosera Narrative, Guwahati and Youth Pathsala Foundation(YPF), New Delhi with tour operator Panda Rides, came together to set off for a journey to spread colours of joy in Dong Valley, a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh with the objective of curating a Rainbow village to create awareness and tourism potential in one of the least traveled, least explored state of the country and also to experience the first sunrays before anyone in the country.

With an objective of promoting Eco-Tourism, responsible travel and the essence of Incredible India, Mosera Narrative in collaboration with YPF introduced their maiden “Rainbow Village” project at Dong Valley. With an aim to promote the beauty of Art, the joy of colours and the innocence of Love the project will also play a significant role in attracting media, tourists and Nature enthusiasts to visit this lovely virgin Valley of the East.

With the help and support of Dagbom Riba, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw District, Vekhelum Bellai, Circle Officer, Anjaw District, Walong and the love of the local village people, a 3-day long camping expedition to Dong village was organized from December 30, 2018, to January 1, 2019. The expedition made beautiful and memorable with the curation of a Rainbow Village by the incredibly talented artists Rahul Saikia and Nobin was another amazing feat. Besides, the launch of a ‘cleanliness drive’ before the camp promoting Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with proper interaction and coordination among the locals of the village was another added feather to its cap.

The three-day expedition also involved activities like camping, hiking, and trekking, visit a nearby hot water spring, savouring local cuisine, music/culture and a brief relook of the 1962 Indo-China war in the geographical context of Dong.

Dong, a small pristine valley in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh, is the easternmost village in the country near the point where India, China, and Myanmar meet. Because Dong lies on the easternmost extremity of India, the village experiences the first sunrise in India every morning. The village offers a spectacular view of the first rays of sunlight with the snow-capped mountains and the mesmerizing blue pine forests in the backdrop.

For those new to the scene, Dong Village is an ode to Arunachal Pradesh and the charm of the magnificent plateau was for sure no less than any adventure movie. The pristine land indeed seems a promising adventure spot at the cutting edge of an avant-garde life.

(Photo Credit: Dhritiman Hazarika)