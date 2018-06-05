Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 05 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Raj Kundra Summoned by ED

June 05
14:32 2018
Businessman Raj Kundra was summoned and questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday. Kundra is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra was questioned in connection with a Rs 2000-crore Bitcoin scam that ED is probing. His name reportedly cropped up when Amit Bharadwaj, an accused in the case, was being questioned.

The Income Tax Department had recently sent notices to bitcoin users who were dealing in bitcoins worth Rs 1 crore or more daily. These names were also forwarded to ED and a probe into possible money laundering and fraud was initiated. It is learnt that many well-known names – especially those of Bollywood celebrities – may come up during investigations.

While the nature of Kundra’s questioning is not yet clear, he is not new to controversies and was previously embroiled in the infamous IPL betting scandal. He is serving a life ban from all cricket-related activities. In March, Kundra did file a petition in Supreme Court challenging the ban.

Rajasthan Royals, a franchise he co-owns, was also banned for two years and made a comeback in the recently-concluded IPL season.

Zee News

EDIPL
