Rajasthan court likely to pronounce verdict in Pehlu Khan lynching case

The court of the additional district judge number 1, Alwar is likely to pronounce its verdict against the men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan. At present, seven accused have been tried in the Alwar court while two other accused, who were minors at the time of the crime, are being tried separately at a juvenile court.

Apart from the juveniles, on the basis of video and other evidence, the police had arrested seven men — Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayaram, Yogesh Kumar alias Dholia, Dipak alias Goli and Bhim Rathi — charging them under sections 147, 323, 341, 302, 308, 379 and 427 of the IPC.

Back in 2017, after a probe by the CID-CB of the Rajasthan Police, the officials had given a clean chit to all six named by Khan in his statement before dying. The clean chit had resulted in widespread criticism for the then BJP government in Rajasthan.

Khan and his companions — including his sons — were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cattle on April 1, 2017. Khan died two days later, with the incident resulting in nationwide outrage.

Source: The Indian Express