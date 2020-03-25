Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 25 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India

Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India
March 25
13:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) Union workers who are facing a shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An announcement was made by FEFSI on March 16, that the film industry would shut down indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, hundreds of FEFSI workers have lost their jobs.The film industry is facing huge losses due to the shutdown.

According to the ICMR’s latest bulletin, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000.

Source: India Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.