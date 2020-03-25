Rajinikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) Union workers who are facing a shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An announcement was made by FEFSI on March 16, that the film industry would shut down indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Consequently, hundreds of FEFSI workers have lost their jobs.The film industry is facing huge losses due to the shutdown.

According to the ICMR’s latest bulletin, 471 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths has exceeded 14,000.

Source: India Today