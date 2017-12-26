Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 26 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rajinikanth to Take Final Call on Entering Politics on Dec 31

Rajinikanth to Take Final Call on Entering Politics on Dec 31
December 26
11:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Popular actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he would be taking a final call on entering politics on December 31.

Speaking at a fans’ meet, Rajinikanth said: “I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31.”

There have been wide speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had also said it was her husband’s decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he took.

Fellow actor Kamal Haasan has also hinted he was willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

-ANI

Tags
Rajinikanth
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.