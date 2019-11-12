Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan released on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan released on parole
November 12
13:20 2019
NET Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan was released on parole for a month from Vellore Central Prison to take care of his ailing father on Tuesday.

Perarivalan, alias Arivu has been in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison.

Perarivalan, alias Arivu has been in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison.

His leave was granted by the prison department in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 following a plea from the convict citing the health status of his 76-year old father Gnanasekaran, a week ago.

In August 2017, Perarivalan was granted a similar leave, his first since 1991 in connection with the medical treatment to his father.

Source: The Indian Express

AG PerarivalanRajiv GandhiVellore Central Prison
