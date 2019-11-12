Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan released on parole

NET Bureau

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan was released on parole for a month from Vellore Central Prison to take care of his ailing father on Tuesday.

Perarivalan, alias Arivu has been in prison since 1991 and serving life imprisonment at the Vellore Central Prison.

His leave was granted by the prison department in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982 following a plea from the convict citing the health status of his 76-year old father Gnanasekaran, a week ago.

In August 2017, Perarivalan was granted a similar leave, his first since 1991 in connection with the medical treatment to his father.

Source: The Indian Express