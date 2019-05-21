Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi, Gandhi family pay tributes to late Prime Minister

May 21
11:32 2019
NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Tuesday.

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.”

Congress and most of its leaders remembered the veteran politician with their tributes on social media while his family members and other party leaders visited Veer Bhumi in New Delhi to pay tributes.

Rajiv Gandhi’s son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv’s wife and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, his daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were among the many who visited the memorial on Tuesday morning.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. The seat is now held by his son Rahul Gandhi.

A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna.

Source: India Today

0 Comments

