Rajiv Gandhi University Gets New Vice Chancellor

NET Bureau

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)’s professor Saket Kushwaha has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh’s Rajiv Gandhi University, situated at Rono Hills near Itanagar. The appointment has been made by the Union Home Resource Development Ministry (UHRDM).

In an order issued on Monday, the UHRDM appointed professor Kushwaha as RGU’s VC for a period of five years. The appointment comes as a relief for the students and the staff of RGU for the university was without a VC for several months.

It may be mentioned here that during this period, the students and staff of RGU along with various student bodies of Arunachal including the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) have been pursuing the State government to press the Centre for appointing a VC at RGU. The decision has been welcomed by AAPSU and other bodies and they have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

