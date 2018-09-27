Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 27 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Rajiv Gandhi University Signs MoU with Reliance Jio

Rajiv Gandhi University Signs MoU with Reliance Jio
September 27
15:33 2018
The Rajiv Gandhi University and Reliance Jio have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to setup free WiFi service inside the university’s campus.

RGU Registrar in-charge, Dr Nani Tamang Jose and Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd vice president, RV Balasubramaniam Iyer signed the MoU in presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra, deans of faculties, joint director (CC) and Jio officials, on Wednesday.

Welcoming the digital initiatives under Reliance Jio’s corporate social responsibility, the vice chancellor hoped that the university would immensely benefit from its services.

According to the agreement, Reliance Jio would start setting up the network, and services are expected to be commissioned by January 2019.

Digital contents under the digital initiatives of the Government of India, like SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, NPTEL, etc can be accessed seamlessly by the students and faculty members without charges.

- The Arunachal Times

