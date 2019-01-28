Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Rajiv Gandhi University to Host Salters’ Chemistry Camp

Rajiv Gandhi University to Host Salters' Chemistry Camp
January 28
17:18 2019
NET Bureau

The Department of Chemistry of the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is all set to host a 3-day residential chemistry camp for high school students of Arunachal Pradesh, where 60 students of Papum Pare district are participating.

The Salters’ Chemistry Camps founded in 1998, are residential camps that run for 3 days and 2 nights for students of 9th standard from government, underprivileged and aided schools. During the camp, the students will participate in a variety of practical activities run in the Department’s lab. This unique endeavor by Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), London and The Salters’ Institute, London is aimed to support high-quality chemistry education in India. The programme ensures that teachers gain the knowledge and skill to deliver truly inspiring lessons while students experience a true taste of chemistry.

With the initiative, the RSC and the Salters’ Institute hopes to enhance the skills and knowledge of Indian chemistry teachers and inspire students to study Chemistry at University by applying their own expertise in education and combining this with the experience of partners in India.

The free 3-day hands-on practical chemistry camp will ensure that the participating students experience a taste of chemistry in a fun way. As part of the experience, they will interact with senior researchers in chemistry at the University and also work on exciting chemical reactions and interact with peers from other schools. With films screenings, science quizzes, illustrated talks and a guided tour of the RGU campus, the event hopes to kindle a quest for knowledge in the young minds.

The event will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Vice-Chancellor RGU Prof. Saket Kushwaha and will see the participation of Ms. Bhakti Dhamdhere, Programme Coordinator, RSC

Tags
Department of ChemistryRajiv Gandhi University
