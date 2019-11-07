Rajkot weather forecast: After Delhi pollution, Cyclone Maha likely to disrupt India-Bangladesh 2nd T20I

NET Bureau

The second T20I between India and Bangladesh is likely to be disrupted due to the forecast of severe cyclonic storm Maha in Rajkot. The match is slated to be played on Thursday (November 7) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclon Maha is most likely to cross the Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm on Thursday afternoon. Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Maha at present is located over the Arabian Sea.

As per the weather forecast, the cyclone might cause ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall in Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

The IMD’s Ahmedabad office has placed an orange alert for Rajkot district ahead of the India-Bangladesh 2nd T20I to be played in the evening.

However, there is a silver lining as the IMD in its last update has suggested cyclone Maha is expected to weaken.

The first T20I that was played between the two countries on November 3 was on the verge of being cancelled owing to toxic smog and extreme pollution levels in New Delhi leading to visibility issues.

“Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centred at 580 kilometres southwest of Diu and 550 km southwest of Veraval. It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour,” regional IMD director Jayanta Sarkar had told PTI earlier.

“The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards Gujarat coast on Monday,” he added.

Commentator Harsha Bhole had earlier took to Twitter to talk about the predicted cyclone Maha.

“And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 06/07 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn’t dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year,” he tweeted.

If the match between India and Bangladesh gets washed out, of it India does not win, this will mean that the country will not win a series at its home turf for the second successive time.

Source: Business Today