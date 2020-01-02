Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Rajkummar Rao is mistaken for Alia Bhatt as he dresses in drag in Ludo first look, see pics

Rajkummar Rao is mistaken for Alia Bhatt as he dresses in drag in Ludo first look, see pics
January 02
12:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Actor Rajkummar Rao is definitely one of the best actors we have and he pushes the envelope with every film. To wish his fans on the occasion of the new year, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share his first look from his upcoming film, Ludo. Sure enough, just about everyone was puzzled and here’s why.

In the first of the two pictures, Rajkummar sports a drag look. Wearing a midriff-exposing ghagra choli with a hint of a bosom, thigh-long hair, tantalizingly left loose and falling gracefully across one of his shoulders, red lips and a bindi (a dot on the forehead worn by many in India) and innocently looking away from the camera, Rajkummar is just unrecognisable. In fact, so convincing was the look that many confused him to be Alia Bhatt!

Reacting to it, a fan wrote: “I thought it is alia” while another thought it was Kriti Sanon and wrote: “looking like @kritisanon in 1st one.” Many others could identify him correct and complimented him on his drag look. One user said: “Best drag ever!!! Happy New year Rajkumar!”

In the second picture, Rajkummar is sitting on a bike, with long hair and white-rimmed sun glasses. Huge tassels hang from handles of his bike – this completes his small-town India look. We also know that his character is a Mithun Chakraborty fan from a photo on the bike.

Ludo is a crime anthology, directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.

Rajkummar was last seen in Made in China which failed to make a mark. His two previous outings, Judgementall Hai Kya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, too, were duds. The Stree actor has a number of interesting films in his kitty — he is doing The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra for Netflix, Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor and Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha. An old film of his, Shimla Mirchi with Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini, is likely to release soon.

Anurag Basu’s last film, Jagga Jasoos bombed badly at the box office, despite having two big stars – Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Hindustantimes

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.