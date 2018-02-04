Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 05 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Rajnath Digs Out Sarkar for Killing of Journalists in Tripura

Rajnath Digs Out Sarkar for Killing of Journalists in Tripura
February 04
16:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh asked Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to clarify why he is scared of CBI enquiry into the brutal murder of two journalists of the state – Sudip Datta Bhowmik and Shantanu Bhowmik when entire country has been demanding independent enquiry.

Addressing a public rally at Agartala this morning Mr Singh asserted that lotus will bloom this time in Tripura to end communist misrule and in a week after BJP led
government assumes office journalists’ murder cases would immediately be referred to CBI.

“I want to ask Manik Sarkar who killed Shantanu Bhowmik and in what situation?” Mr Singh questioned.

Expressing serious concern over law and order situation of Tripura, he stated that nobody is safe under left front rule.
Women, tribal and poorer sections of the society are the main target of the left backed criminals because administration is completely collapsed in the state.

Kashmir Age

Tags
Manik SarkarRajnath Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.