Rajnath Digs Out Sarkar for Killing of Journalists in Tripura

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh asked Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to clarify why he is scared of CBI enquiry into the brutal murder of two journalists of the state – Sudip Datta Bhowmik and Shantanu Bhowmik when entire country has been demanding independent enquiry.

Addressing a public rally at Agartala this morning Mr Singh asserted that lotus will bloom this time in Tripura to end communist misrule and in a week after BJP led

government assumes office journalists’ murder cases would immediately be referred to CBI.

“I want to ask Manik Sarkar who killed Shantanu Bhowmik and in what situation?” Mr Singh questioned.

Expressing serious concern over law and order situation of Tripura, he stated that nobody is safe under left front rule.

Women, tribal and poorer sections of the society are the main target of the left backed criminals because administration is completely collapsed in the state.

Kashmir Age