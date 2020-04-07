Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Rajnath Singh chairs GoM meeting to assess post lock-down situation

April 07
15:31 2020
Group of Ministers today met at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence in New Delhi for assessment of post lockdown situation in the wake of COVID-19. The ministers discussed possible ways of easing out lockdown after fourteenth of this month. Availability and procurement strategy of medical aids and preparedness of hospitals was also evaluated.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goel, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan among others. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was also present in the meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Group of Ministers had an extensive discussion on the prevailing situation post the lockdown. In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said they shared the appreciation for the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce the salaries of all MPs for a year and also the suspension of MPLADS funds for 2 years. He said the amount saved through these decisions would be utilized in strengthening India’s fight against Coronavirus. The ministers also shared their insights on how to overcome the situation and help the people to stay motivated, determined and vigilant in the battle against COVID-19.

Source: News On Air
Photo: PTI

