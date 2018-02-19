Rajnath Terms Lack of Development in Meghalaya as ‘Cruel Joke’

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Home Minister Rajnath Singhon Monday termed alleged lack of development in Meghalaya as a “cruel joke” and said that if BJP is voted to power, the state will usher in an era of development.

He coined Meghalaya as a “home of clouds where development should be put in place like a rainfall”.

He accused Mukul Sangma government for its failure to utilize the sanctioned funds for the state at an election rally at Songsak in East Garo Hills, which was attended by BJP candidate of Songsak Thomas Sangma, Ronjeng candidate Ricky Marak and Williamnagar candidate Santosh R. Marak.

“In a state where people have no access to electricity and water till today, development will remain a far cry if Congress continues to reign Meghalaya. However, if BJP is given the mandate, we promise that power will be provided to every household and villages within 2 years”, he said.

Taking credit for newly inaugurated Tura – Shillong National Highway, he said, “Centre is pumping money for Meghalaya’s road maintenance but the state has failed in its duties”.

Trying to make a connect with the rural crowd of over 5000 people, who had gathered from different parts of East Garo Hills, Singh said, “People have to walk for several hours to fetch a bucket of water in the hills of Meghalaya, when the state boost of highest rainfall in the country”, while adding that if BJP was voted to power every household would be provided with clean drinking water.

He cautioned the people that if BJP fails to form the government Meghalaya would find it difficult to implement the ambitious health insurance scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is unfortunate that Meghalaya has failed to spend the health budget which was sanctioned to the state”, he added.

“BJP will ensure full transparency in implementation of different central programmes”, he said, while announcing that all PHCs, CHCs will be upgraded and Shillong Civil Hospital will be upgraded to Research Institute and a dedicate cancer hospital will be established in Meghalaya.

He also termed that a CBI enquiry would be constituted on various scams in Meghalaya, which has taken place during Mukul Sangma’s regime in Meghalaya.

He said that Meghalaya has failed to provide security to its citizens as out of 57 police stations, only 39 were active and functional.

He also talked about Bangladeshi immigration in Meghalaya and said that BJP’s priority will be to further ensure that the border is secured and ban on NGT will be revoked.

Rajnath also addressed an election rally at Tura to campaign for South Tura candidate Billykid A. Sangma.

At Songsak, Singh campaigned for Rongjeng candidate Rikman Momin, Williamnagar candidate Santosh R. Marak and Songsak candidate Thomas N. Marak.