Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rajnath to Meet Assam, Arunachal, Manipur CMs on Framework Agreement

Rajnath to Meet Assam, Arunachal, Manipur CMs on Framework Agreement
December 07
20:41 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on the contentious issue of framework agreement signed between the Central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) in 2015.

Meanwhile, normal life was thrown out of gear on Thursday at Thangmeiband in Manipur’s Imphal west district as there was a shutdown and sit-in protest demanding disclosure of details of the agreement.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is on his way to meet his Assam and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts Sarbananda Sonowal and Prema Khandu before the meeting with Rajnath Singh.

There have been protests in these three states amid fears that the framework agreement compromises their territorial integrity.

Manipur’s former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam on Thursday said: “Time is overdue to sink all political differences and find a solution. Instead of holding talks with some particular groups, all stakeholders should be involved.”

Congress spokesperson and legislator K. Joykishan said Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the details of the agreement cannot be disclosed because of their sensitivity is “unacceptable”.

Pradip, Secretary of Thangmeiband United Club, which organised the protest, said: “Though we had invited all political parties to take part in the protest just three parties sent their representatives.”

Opposition Congress has been holding such protest meetings for some days demanding details be disclosed. The framework agreement was signed by the NSCN-IM leaders and the central interlocutor R.N.Ravi at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015.

Official indications are that the agreement will soon be implemented as a “Christmas gift”. There is apprehension among the three states that even though their territorial integrity may not be affected, some “autonomy” may be granted to the NSCN-IM in Naga areas.

Inaugurating the hornbill festival in Nagaland on December 1, President Ram Nath Kovind said that a final solution will be achieved soon.

-IANS

Tags
Framework AgreementNSCN-IMRajnath Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.