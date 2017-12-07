Rajnath to Meet Assam, Arunachal, Manipur CMs on Framework Agreement

Union Home minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur on the contentious issue of framework agreement signed between the Central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) in 2015.

Meanwhile, normal life was thrown out of gear on Thursday at Thangmeiband in Manipur’s Imphal west district as there was a shutdown and sit-in protest demanding disclosure of details of the agreement.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is on his way to meet his Assam and Arunachal Pradesh counterparts Sarbananda Sonowal and Prema Khandu before the meeting with Rajnath Singh.

There have been protests in these three states amid fears that the framework agreement compromises their territorial integrity.

Manipur’s former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam on Thursday said: “Time is overdue to sink all political differences and find a solution. Instead of holding talks with some particular groups, all stakeholders should be involved.”

Congress spokesperson and legislator K. Joykishan said Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju’s statement that the details of the agreement cannot be disclosed because of their sensitivity is “unacceptable”.

Pradip, Secretary of Thangmeiband United Club, which organised the protest, said: “Though we had invited all political parties to take part in the protest just three parties sent their representatives.”

Opposition Congress has been holding such protest meetings for some days demanding details be disclosed. The framework agreement was signed by the NSCN-IM leaders and the central interlocutor R.N.Ravi at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2015.

Official indications are that the agreement will soon be implemented as a “Christmas gift”. There is apprehension among the three states that even though their territorial integrity may not be affected, some “autonomy” may be granted to the NSCN-IM in Naga areas.

Inaugurating the hornbill festival in Nagaland on December 1, President Ram Nath Kovind said that a final solution will be achieved soon.

