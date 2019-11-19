Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm, opposition protests over farmers’ income in Lok Sabha

NET Bureau

With the refusal of suspension of House over Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) issue, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswan gave a suspension of business notice in the House under rule 267. He cited the JNU issue for the notice.

The Chairman of the House Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow the suspension and adjourned the House following uproar till 2 pm.

While in Lok Sabha, just like the first day of the winter session, the second day also witnessed protests and sloganeering during the question hour. As the Question Hour gets underway, slogans of ‘Tanashahi bandh Karo, bandh Karo’ by the opposition parties in Lok Sabha. The first question in the House was about doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.

The former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was also paid tribute on her 102nd birth anniversary by different leaders in the Parliament including Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, and others.

PM Modi also paid tribute to the former PM through a tweet.

Yesterday itself the Marshals of the House were observed wearing a different dress that resembles Army dress. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that after considering various suggestions, the House has come out with a new dress code.

“We’ve received observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I have decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same,” he said.

The winter session of the Parliament started on November 18 and will continue till December 13. Yesterday the 250th session of the Upper House began.

Source: The Statesman