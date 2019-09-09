Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 09 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Rakhi Sawant Offers Ranu Mondal to Sing the Remix Version of ‘Chappan Churi’ Originally sung by an Assamese Singer

September 09
13:15 2019
NET Bureau

Rakhi Sawant always manages to be in the news by hook or by crook. This time she came in the headlines while promoting her upcoming item song ‘Chappan Churi’, where she expressed that she wants Ranu Mondal to sing the remix version of this song.

The song has been sung by Assamese singer Mandakini Bora.

While interacting with media, Rakhi Sawant expressed her happiness to see the support that bollywood has rendered to Ranu Mondal. “I heartily thank singers like Himesh Reshammiya,” said Rakhi.

Ranu Mondal became an oversnight sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song “ek pyaar ka nagma hai” went viral. Bollywood singer, actor, music director, Himesh Reshammiya, seeing her talent, offered her to sing for his upcoming project. Her recently recorded song with Himesh titled ‘teri meri kahani’, has also been sucessful in garnering response from the netizens.

0 Comments

0 Comments

