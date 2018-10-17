Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Raling Declared Cleanest Village in East Siang

Raling Declared Cleanest Village in East Siang
October 17
20:52 2018
NET Bureau

Raling village under Mebo sub-division in East Siang district has been selected as the ‘cleanest village’ in Mebo constituency. This was announced by Mebo MLA cum Chief Minister’s adviser, Lombo Tayeng in a meeting at the Raling community hall here on Sunday.

Earlier, Ledum village in Pasighat West constituency was declared as the cleanest village by the district level committee for selection of cleanest village headed by DC under various constituencies. Keeping his commitment made earlier, the local MLA gave a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh to the cleanest village in addition to the state government’s aid for its development. He further assured to increase the prize amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from the next year.

MLA Tayeng informed that he has taken the step for effective implementation of the clean and green village scheme under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by the Central government.

He urged the local villagers to obey sanitary rules and avoid open defecation to get rid of infectious diseases.

Tayeng further assured local villagers that he would sponsor an exposure tour to India’s cleanest village in Meghalaya from his side.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

