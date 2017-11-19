Rally Held in Chandel to Protest Bomb Blast

Anal tribe based civil society organizations carried out a massive protest rally in Chandel district headquarters in Manipur on Saturday against the November 13 bomb blast that killed two Assam Rifles personnel and injured six others critically.

The blast was triggered by People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

Organised by Anal Naga Tangpi (ANTA), Anal Students’ Union, Anal Women Union, Anal Lon Chiefs’ Association and Anal Christian Forum, the protestors first gathered at Mini Indoor Stadium before they proceeded to the office of the deputy commissioner to submit a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister of India.

Holding placards which read “We condemn the bomb blast,” “We want peace,” etc. the people marched through Japhou Bazar en route to the office of the deputy commissioner.

In the memorandum to the Prime Minister, which was submitted through the deputy commissioner of Chandel district, the Anal civil society organizations said that “this kind of incident should be properly analysed because we the Anal Nagas are of the opinion there are some politicians” who are trying to derail the Indo-Naga peace talks.

The Anal civil society organizations then stated in the memorandum that the deployment of “state forces” in the district of Chandel instead of the Assam Rifles “will create unwanted consequences” in the district. They also alleged in the memorandum to the Prime Minister that involvement of state forces in frisking the public and conducting operations in villages of Chandel district are creating “inconveniences” to the general public and the students.

The Anal bodies then sought the intervention of the Prime Minister so that peace and harmony prevail in Chandel district.

