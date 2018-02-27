Ram Madhav, Himanta Biswa Sarma to Visit Tripura on Wednesday

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav along with party’s state election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma would be arriving in Tripura on February 28 next.

According to the information, the duo would be coming to the state to join an important organization meeting scheduled to be held at Rabindra Bhavan on February 28.

“Besides party’s officer bearers, election agents and counting agents of the party’s contesting candidates of the Assembly elections will remain present in the meeting”, said party’s state president Biplab Deb.

Deb further added that the meeting is aimed to make counting agents about their responsibility on the day of counting of polled EVMs in 20 Counting centres.

“The counting is scheduled to being March 3 next.

“There will a separate session with the party leaders and karyakartas for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated for next year. It means the saffron brigade wants to start Lok Sabha campaign immediately after completion of the Assembly elections process,” he informed.