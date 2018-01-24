Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 24 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Ram Madhav Slams Tripura CM for ‘Violence-Based’ Politics

Ram Madhav Slams Tripura CM for ‘Violence-Based’ Politics
January 24
11:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Attacking the CPI-M government in Tripura, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said the country is not aware of the true colours of state Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who has for 25 years used violence and conflict to stay in power.

Stating that the ideology followed by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had become obsolete in the 21st century, Madhav said the party was struggling to survive as the people in the state had started realising the truth.

“Tripura is a state far from the Centre, due to which people are not aware of problems there. In Tripura, for the last 25 years, the Marxist party has created such an image of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar that the people in Delhi are not aware of his true colours. They have used violence to survive in the state,” said Madhav.

He was speaking at the launch of the book “Manik Sarkar – Real and the Virtual, The Gory Face of Anarchy” in Delhi.

According to Dinesh Kanji, author of the book, it exposes the ideological hollowness and anti-national activities of the communist parties in Tripura.

“It also throws light on the crimes and misdeeds of the communists of Tripura in the last decades,” he added.

Stating that the current situation in Tripura is well depicted in the book, Madhav said in the last five-six decades, the people of the state had been rendered incompatible.

Madhav also accused Tripura’s Chief Minister of misutilising the money that was being provided by the Centre. The 60-member Tripura Assembly election is slated for February 18.

-IANS

Tags
Ram MadhavRam Madhav TripuraTripura Assembly election
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.