Thu, 20 Jul 2017

Ram Nath Kovind Elected 14th President of India

Ram Nath Kovind Elected 14th President of India
July 20
17:01 2017
Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA candidate, was on Thursday elected as India’s 14th president receiving an overwhelming majority of votes from the country’s lawmakers.

Kovind defeated opposition’s Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, garnering more than 65 percent of the votes in the Electoral College, the Returning Officer for the poll announced.

The 71-year old, who will be the second Dalit to hold the top constitutional position, received 2930 votes with a value of 702044, the returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said.

Kovind will be the first BJP member to be elected president. Kumar, also a Dalit, polled in 1844 votes with a value of 367314.

The Electoral College comprises of Members of Parliament and members of legislative assemblies of all states. A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — were eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of his or her state, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708. The polling was marked by cross-voting in various states where many opposition members favoured Kovind.

The Vice-Presidential election will be held on August 5. While BJP has nominated a former party president, Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition has fielded former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

-PTI

14th President of IndiaRam Nath Kovind
