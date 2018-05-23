Ramakrishna Mission School at Lumding to Start Functioning

The Ramakrishna Mission School at Lumding in East Kameng will start functioning with its first academic session to begin this year for Class I and II.

This was informed by Swami Sarvagananda, Secretary of RK Mission, Lumding when he called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesdayt accompanied by RD Parliamentary Secretary Mama Natung.

On request from Secretary RK Mission, the Chief Minister assured to sanction Rs 40 lakhs for renovation of a local govt secondary school, from where the school will temporarily function. The CM asked for a proposal to be submitted through the deputy commissioner.

The Secretary informed that the school will have intake of 40 students for each class. The school will also have residential facility for students from Class V.