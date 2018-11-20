Ramjas Team Wins Mega Quiz Contest at Tezpur University ProGyan

NET Bureau

The team of Ashish Singh and Amlan Sarkar from Ramjas College, Delhi, on Sunday won the Mega Open Quiz conducted by ace quiz master Barry O’Brien at KBR Hall, Tezpur University, stated a release issued to the media. In total 76 teams took part in the competition, the final being played between six teams.

The quiz competition was organised as part of the festival ProGyan-the mindfest, which was organised as part of Tezpur University’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

A series of debate/oratory workshops and quiz competitions were organised from November 14 to November 18.

ProGyan-the mindfest was sponsored by Oil India Limited and the event was attended by Samir Das, chief general manager, Pipelines Service OIL and Tridip Duwarah, Chief Manager, PR and Coordination, OIL.

The quiz competition was well fought one and all the participating team displayed immense sportsmanship.

The team of journalists and avid quizzers Dipankar Kaushik and Dilip Kumar Sharma came second the team of Ayushman Devraj and Snehasish Parashar from Tezpur University came third. Interestingly, teams consisting mother-son, father-son also participated in the quiz event, which were highly appreciated by all.

ProGyan also organized an inter institution debate competition, where more than twenty teams from various institute like Gauhati University, Cotton University, Tezpur Law College, Handique Girls’ College, Assam Valley School, Ramanujan Academy etc. took part. The debate competition was judged by Professor PK Das, Dean Humanities and Social Sciences, Tezpur University, Puneet Choudhury, an alumni of the university and entrepreneur, Suresh Gaduka, founder of Jeevan Initiative.

A daylong debate and oratory skills workshop was also organised during the event. Professor Hemanta Kumar Barua, Associate Professor, Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College, Dhekiajuli, conducted the workshop. More than fifty participants from different colleges and schools participated in the workshop