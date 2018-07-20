Ranbir Sued for Rs 50 Lakh by Pune Tenant

Ranbir Kapoor has been sued by a tenant of his plush apartment that he had leased out in October 2016. He has been sued for not honouring the terms of the rental agreement.

The tenant, Sheetal Suryawanshi moved into the 6,094 square-feet apartment located in Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar after renting it on leave and license basis. Suryawanshi has now sought damages and interest for being evicted much before the lock-in period as stated in the agreement.

According to the discussion between Suryawanshi and Ranbir, the license fee to be paid was Rs 4 lakh per month for the first 12 months and Rs 4.20 lakh for the next 12.

A case has been registered in Pune civil court where Suryawanshi has sought damages for an amount of Rs 50.40 lakh and interest of Rs 1.08 lakh as her family had suffered “severe inconvenience and hardships” due to the sudden eviction. She was told to vacate the flat within 11 months and she finally moved out in October 2017.

According to the suit filed this year, the arrangement was to have a 24-months lock-in period and it was signed between the two sides. “In said notice (email), it was falsely informed by the defendant (Ranbir) that he wants to shift into the said premises, and for this reason, plaintiff (Suryawanshi) was asked to vacate the premises in contravention of the terms and conditions of the leave and license agreement,” Mumbai Mirror reported the legal statement as saying.

Suryawanshi also said that she had been “maliciously” deceived by Ranbir to vacate the house, despite the lock-in period of 24 months.

Ranbir has flatly denied the accusations. According to the actor, Suryawanshi was not asked to vacate the flat because he was moving in. The clause in the agreement states that the lock-in period would be of 12 months and that the licensee (Suryawanshi) cannot terminate it before said period.

Ranbir’s response stated, “Plaintiff cannot unilaterally change, modify or interpret leave and license agreement to suit her convenience.” It further added that Suryavanshi vacated the flat on her own free will and that she defaulted on rent for 3 months before leaving which has been deducted from the deposit.

The case has been scheduled for August 28.

