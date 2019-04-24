Rangali Bihu Celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University

NET Bureau

The 18th Rangali Bihu Celebration of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was held recently at the Main Auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University with much fanfare and gaiety. The main programme of the celebration started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and paying homage and floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika followed by a welcome address by Prof. Hirendra Nath Sharma, the President of the 18th Rangali Bihu Celebration Committee RGU.

The Chief Guest on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of RGU, Prof. Saket Kushwaha was accorded a warm welcome and felicitated with the traditional Assamese Phulan Gamosa, Jaapi, and Xofura. Prof. Kushwaha declared the programme to be open and wished everyone a very happy and prosperous Assamese New Year and Rangali Bihu. In his message, Prof. Kushwaha expressed that Rangali Bihu is a colorful festival celebrated by the vibrant Assamese community wherever they reside and how it continues to be the lifeline of the socio-cultural life of the greater Assamese community.

The organizers also felicitated the Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, Prof. Tomo Riba who has been associated with the Bihu Celebrations at RGU from its very inception. Prof Riba highlighted that Rangali Bihu has come to fill the vacuum in Rono Hills after the Nyokum, Losar, Holi and Mopin celebrations and to rejuvenate the festive minds of the residents of Rono to dance again to the tune of the Bihu. Prof. Riba also sang a Bihu song and thus marked the close communion between the Assamese and Arunachali communities.

RONGILEE RONO, a Bihu Souvenir of Rajiv Gandhi University Bihu Celebration Committee, 2019 was also released. A number of Xusori and Bihu dances were performed by the RGU Assam Community, RGU Assam Students Forum and other invited Bihu troupes. Several other songs and dances celebrating the vibrant colours and diverse cultures of different communities were also presented. A musical presentation by the students of the Bihpuria Blind School remained the highlight and most pleasant part of the entire programme. Their performance enthralled and humbled the audience. The prizes for the painting and essay competitions held in the morning were also distributed.

Earlier in the morning, the day-long Bihu celebration started with the hoisting of the Bihu flag in front of the RGU main Auditorium by Prof. H.N. Sharma, the President of the Bihu Celebration Committee. Speaking at the event, Prof. Sharma highlighted the journey of the Bihu Celebration at RGU that started eighteen years ago and how it has bridged the hills and the plains by celebrating different hues and colours of life and the diversity among the different cultures.