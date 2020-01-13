Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Ranji Trophy: Mundhe, Takawale tons put Nagaland on top

Ranji Trophy: Mundhe, Takawale tons put Nagaland on top
January 13
17:22 2020
NET Bureau

Wicketkeeper-batsman Yogesh Takawale slammed an unbeaten 117 as Nagaland batsmen made merry against the Arunachal Pradesh to pile up a mammoth 534 for seven declared in its Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Sunday.

Takawale’s knock from 162 balls, laced with 14 fours, came after No 3 Shrikant Mundhe top-scored for the team with 166 on the opening day at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium here.

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 2 HIGHLIGHTS

Mundhe also claimed three for 32 to leave Arunachal Pradesh reeling at 141 for four in 37 overs, trailing by 393 runs.

Resuming the day on 356 for five with Takawale unbeaten on his overnight score of 13, the wicketkeeper batsman continued from where he had left and got a fine support from Sedezhalie Rupero.

The No. 7, Rupero, was at his defiant best in his 53 from 120 balls (8×4) as the duo put together 138 runs as Arunachal Pradesh bowlers had a tough outing for a second successive day.

Brief Scores

In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 declared; 140.2 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 166, Yogesh Takawale 117 not out, Hokaito Zhimomi 76, Sedezhalie Rupero 53, Rongsen Jonathan 49). Arunachal Pradesh 141/4; 37 overs (Rahul Dalal 64 batting).

In Balurghat: Bihar 431; 130.2 overs (Indrajit Kumar 134, MD Rahmatullah 71, Atulya Priyankar 64, Kumar Mridul 51). Manipur 40/4; 21 overs.

In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264. Chandigarh 338/8;90 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Ishwar Chaudhary 4/88).

In Puducherry: Goa 270; 87.5 overs (Amit Verma 121; Ashith Rajiv 5/45) and 0/0; 1 over. Puducherry 260; 65.4 overs (Paras Dogra 194; Felix Almeo 6/73).

In Kolkata: Meghalaya 414/4; 90 overs (Dipu Sangma 114, DB Ravi Teja 119, Sanjay Yadav 107) vs Mizoram

Source: Sportstar

