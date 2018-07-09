Rank Holder Students Receive Adilur Rahman Memorial Awards in Guwahati

The 15th annual general meeting of Al-Ameen Welfare Society (AWS), a leading welfare organisation of Assam, was held at the Bishnu Nirmala Bhawan in Guwahati on Sunday. Members of AWS and their families who are going to Makkah and Madinah next week for their haj pilgrimage were felicitated and gifted with haj kits at the outset of the meeting.

A special felicitation programme was held in recognition of Komruz Zaman N Ahmed’s six-decade long service to the oil industry at both national and international levels. Zaman, an alumnus of Jorhat Engineering College, who did his M Tech (Applied Chemistry) from Calcutta University had joined the Oil India Ltd as an executive at Duliajan and thereafter got engaged with an international oil company and shifted base to Kuwait in 1980. He is the first Assamese oil executive to work overseas. He had also visited the oil sites of USA, Canada, Venezuela, USSR, and Oman in course of his long association with the industry.

The reprint of a book on “Assamese Muslims – the Society & the History” was released at the meeting. Another book on the lives of five Islamic Prophets authored by Alhaj Abdul Gaffar and published by AWS was also unveiled on the occasion. The annual souvenir of the Society titled “Al-Ameen” by senior office bearers of the Society.

Adilur Rahman Memorial Awards consisting of certificates, mementos, and cash were given to ten students who secured rank in the HSLC and HS examinations conducted by SEBA this year. These awards are given every year to perpetuate the memory of Adilur Rahman, a young hotelier and tea garden owner, who was assassinated by antisocial elements in 2012. Adilur’s brother, Atiqur Rahman, along with other philanthropists, gave away the awards.

The annual report of AWS, consisting of reports on many other activities taken up by the Society during the year, was presented by Nurul Hoque, President, AWS.

Dr Taufiqur Rahman Borbora, former Principal, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh delivered the keynote address on the topic “Health Problems of Senior Citizens and their Solutions.” In course of his address, he said, “Diabetes has become a major health threat in our country of late. The world health authorities have named India as the ‘Diabetic Capital of the World.’ We need to remove stress from our lives to avoid diabetes.”

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks offered by Khudeja Begum, Principal, Maulana Azad Markaz Academy, Guwahati.