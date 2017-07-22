Rape Allegation Against BSF Personnel in Mizoram

Rape allegations have been made against two BSF personnel posted at Silsury Border Out-Post (BOP) along the India-Bangladesh borders in Mamit district of Mizoram.

According to sources, on July 16 last, a tribal woman of Silsury Village was waylaid and was allegedly raped by two BSF personnel of Silsury BOP, when she along with another woman went to the forests to collect bamboo shoots. The second woman fled from the area and is yet to be traced.

“When she resisted, the duo poured acid on her face and injured her eyes,” sources said, adding, “The victim somehow managed to reach her village and narrated her ordeal to the villagers. The villagers then informed the police and took her to the hospital.”

The villagers on July 17 held a protest in front of the Silsury BPO and demanded that the accused be identified and handed over to the police.

Later on the day, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of West Phaileng rushed to Silsury to investigate the case. The Mizoram Police is investigating the case but has failed to make any arrest so far.