RAPE WITH MURDER CASES UPSURGES IN ASSAM: NCRB

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in a written reply to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita said that 6,528 rape cases have been registered in Assam, between April 2016 and October 2019. The minister on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the Home portfolio, informed the state assembly in November 2019, that in Guwahati alone 248 cases were registered. Assam which was once regarded as a safe haven for women is now considered to be the most unsafe region. As corroborated by the data revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB, a shocking revelation came when Assam topped the rape with murder cases of women in the country. Mumeninaz Zaman reports.

In 2018, a college student was found strangled in the toilet of a compartment on the New Tinsukia-Rangiya Express. Another body of an elderly woman was recovered from the toilet of a coach on the Awadh-Assam Express at Jorhat’s Mariani Junction. Both the cases had a similar modus operandi, both the women were strangled to death and a gamusa (Assamese towel) was recovered from the crime spot. The accused along with his accomplice were nabbed and one was awarded death sentence in 2019.

In August 2019, the body of a 21-year-old Adivasi girl was recovered by garden workers at Barbaruah Tea Estate in Dibrugarh. Family members and local residents alleged that the girl was raped before she was murdered. The incident caused a furore in the area and hundreds of enraged tea garden workers gheraoed the Barbaruah police station, seeking punishment for the guilty.

In yet another horrific incident body of a seven-year- old girl in Assam’s Sonitpur district was recovered on September 2019. The body of the victim was recovered lying in a pool of blood in a paddy field in a village under Dhekiajuli circle. Her private parts were found ruptured by a sharp object and her neck slit. Two persons, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly raping and killing the girl.

All the rape and murder cases that took place in Assam did not shake the nation like that of Delhi’s Nirbhaya or Hyderabad’s Disha case. However, the statistics revealed by the NRCB are something to ponder upon. Assam has been witnessing a significant rise in the number of crimes being reported every year. According to NRCB as in 2018, the state recorded the highest number of rapes and cyber offences against women.

The rate of crime against women in Assam stood at 166 for 2018, almost three times the national average rate of 58.8 and marginally above Delhi’s crime rate of 149.6. Haryana was placed third on the list with a crime rate of 107.5 against women.

Crime Rate is calculated as the number of crimes recorded per one lakh population. In 2018, a total of 27,728 crimes against women was registered in Assam which was 7.3% of all crimes against women in India that year.

In 2017, the rate of crime against women in Assam was 143.3 against the national figure of 57.9. A total of 23,082 crimes against women was registered in 2017, Delhi came second with a rate of 133.3, followed by Telangana at 94.7 and Odisha at 94.5.

As reported in The Indian Express more women were killed after being raped in 2018 than in 2017. According to the latest NCRB data, there was a 31% spurt in cases of rape with murder in 2018 as compared to 2017. This is the first time NCRB has put out such a comparative data. It began collecting data on rape with murder only in 2017. Such cases were earlier recorded as murder. From 223 cases of rape with murder in 2017, the count has increased to 291 in 2018.

All over India, a total of 294 rape and murder cases was recorded out of which Assam recorded 66 instances of rape and murder – the highest joint figure for the two categories in the country for 2018. Madhya Pradesh came second with 46 cases and Uttar Pradesh third with 41.

In 2017, Assam reported 27 cases, which was the second highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 64 cases. Assam also topped the list for cyber crimes against women in 2018 with 295 cases. Odisha came second with 208 cases.

The introduction of death penalty as punishment against rape may also be the reason behind killing the victim. The increase in the numbers may also signify the willingness of the victim’s side to take action against the perpetrators, thereby registering a case. However the numbers are alarming and cannot be denied. The incidents aforementioned are an example of the same. Moreover, the records are just the tip of the iceberg, since often some heinous crime remains unreported.

For instance, on October 2019, a seventeen-year-old girl from the Hmar community was allegedly raped and murdered in Dwarbond area under Dholai constituency in Assam’s Cachar district. The body of the girl was found lying in the paddy field. In a report published in Northeast Now it has been mentioned that even after 24 hours of the incident, no FIR was lodged. Later, as pressure mounted on the district administration a massive manhunt was launched and three culprits were nabbed. However, the prime accused committed suicide by hanging himself out of fear and guilt.