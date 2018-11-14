Rapid Fire With Dipannita Sharma

October Edition, Rapid Fire

Diapnnita Sharma is a celebrated Bollywoood actor and model from Assam best known for her performances in 16 December and Ladies vs Ricky Behl. She recently bagged the Best Actress Award for the Assamese film Xoixobote Dhemalite at the 3rd Love International Film Festival, Los Angeles. This Assamese beauty reveals some fascinating information about herself in this fun rapid fire session with Chirasmrita Devi.

A movie character you wish you had played

Dipannita: There are many but I’ll give you two for now. Emily Blunt’s character in Devil Wears Prada & Tabu’s in Viraasat or any of the female superheroes!

What should every woman try at least once in a life time?

Dipannita: Travel alone… Take a solo trip at least once in your life. Trust me it’s the most fulfilling experience ever.

One thing you are exceptionally good at?

Dipannita: I can pick up a skill pretty quickly if I need to, as long as it isn’t the answer to my next question

One thing you are epically bad at

Dipannita: Drawing, Sketching or Painting

The craziest thing you did for love

Dipannita: Spend way too much on international roaming calls

Fashion for you is?

Dipannita: Fairly simple unless misinterpreted

If you could steal someone’s wardrobe, whose would that be?

Diapnnita: Actress Lucy Liu’s character (Joan Watson’s) in ‘elementary’ … it’s a lesson

In layering & you don’t need a lot of clothes in your wardrobe to achieve that look either, so space management is taken care of too.

What is the most precious thing in your wardrobe?

Dipannita: My first designer bag that I owned after months of saving…

How long it takes you to decide what to wear?

Dipannita: I do not like compromising on my sleep or rest time, so I wouldn’t wake up early just to figure what to wear. I usually do it a day before and it doesn’t take me more than 15-20 minutes … well if it’s an elaborate occasion, it might take a little longer

If a biography is written on you, what would be the title?

Dipannita: It is a very interesting title & if I reveal it here, I am sure someone will steal it hence will cross that bridge once I get there & have registered the title…

If your house is on fire and you could save only three things. What would that be?

Diapnnita: It’s distressing to even think about it but I think I would save my passport (for obvious reasons) my one precious bag (for emotional reasons) my phone (because it has my entire world) a few precious books (for sanity’s sake) & of course the property papers to claim the insurance