Rapido Bike Taxi Offers Free Rides to help Voters Reach Booths on Election Day in Guwahati

NET Bureau

Rapido – India’s Largest Bike Taxi is offering free rides to voters during the elections. Users will have to book a Rapido Bike through the Rapido app. Rapido has introduced this initiative to ensure that every voter can exercise their “Right to Vote” by helping voters to reach the polling station on time. Users will have to use the coupon code “IVOTE” when booking a ride on the app. The offer will be applicable in Guwahati.

Suman Acharjee, City Head Rapido – says, “We are offering this service to each and every voter so that they can reach out to the polling station and cast their valuable votes. The offer will be active only during the normal voting hours on polling days in the respective cities”.

This Bengaluru-based organization offers a novel take on an age-old concept of transportation by replacing conventional four-wheeler taxis with bikes. Commuters across India face challenges like heavy traffic, crowded public transport, and low availability of transportation options. Rapido solves these issues through its bike taxis, which provide a faster and economical option to navigate traffic snarls and reach one’s destination on time.

Rapido – India’s Largest Bike Taxi service – is now operational in more than 40+ cities across 16 states in India. Rapido’s vision is to provide an economical, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and time-saving transportation mode to commuters. With over a Million happy customers and 30 Million plus rides, Rapido serves a large number of people every day and improves their daily commute experience. Rapido’s customer base includes a diverse set of people ranging from students and professionals to international tourists.

How to be a Rapido user: The user has to download the Rapido mobile app from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the Apple Store (for iOS users). After a simple registration process, they have to book ride through the app. A Rapido Captain will arrive and pick up the customer and drop them off safely at the desired location. Customers can pay online for the ride through the Rapido Wallet, or other popular wallets like PayTM, Mobikwik, and Freecharge, or they may choose to pay with cash.