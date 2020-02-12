Ratan Tata now has 1 million Instagram followers; ex Tata Group chief said this for ‘age of internet’

NET Bureau

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, now has 1 million followers on photo and video sharing platform Instagram. Ratan Tata, who had joined the platform in October 2019, has gathered 1 million followers in just five months. He also posted a picture on Instagram to mark the occasion and said: “I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it”. He also said that in the “age of internet”, the quality of connections one makes is far greater than any number. “Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues,” he added.

Since joining the platform, the low-key philanthropist has been posting regularly and his posts are mainly about animals, his own pictures of his younger self and the works done by Tata Group in social upheaval. After joining Instagram, his first picture said: “After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community.” He is popular with his followers who are very enthusiastic about his posts; there are about 3,00,000 likes on his last picture.

Ratan Tata took the reins Tata Group in his hands in 1991 as chairman and since then, he has aggressively sought to globalise the business. Tata Group acquired the London-based Tetley Tea for $431.3 million, in 2000. The company acquired several companies since then including truck-manufacturing operations of South Korean Daewoo Motors, elite British car brands Jaguar and Land Rover etc. Even now, a major chunk of the company’s revenues still come from foreign.

The Padma Bhushan awardee retired as chairman of the Tata Group in 2012 and was succeeded by Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Source: The Financial Express