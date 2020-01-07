Rather play golf than coach Manchester United or Real Madrid, says Pep Guardiola

NET Bureau

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he will not consider coaching rivals, old or new, in the future in the Premier League, adding he would rather retire to the golf course than coach Manchester United or Real Madrid.

“After training City I won’t train United,” Guardiola was quoted as saying ahead of the first leg at Old Trafford. “It is like I would never train Madrid. Definitely not.”

Asked if he would reconsider if they were the only jobs open to him, he added: “I’d be in the Maldives if I don’t have any offers! Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses,” he said.

Manchester City are currently placed at the third spot in the standings with 44 points from 21 games.

Guardiola’s Manchester City faces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in a Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night aiming to win the trophy for a third successive year.

Source: Hindustantimes