Ravi Shankar’s Visit: Arunachal CM Inspects Arrangements

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inspected the arrangements at Indira Gandhi Park where Art of Living founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is slated to participate in a public programme on Inter-Faith and cultural programme on Friday (September 8).

About 10000 participants are expected to attend the programme from all over the state. The Chief Minister interacted with Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner, Prince Dhawan over the preparedness of the programme.

The Chief Minister inspected the seating arrangements at the dais and in the pandal. He also reviewed the security arrangements to prevent any chaos and rush during the programme.

The Chief Minister made some suggestions about the arrangements under way for Sri Sri visit and called upon the people to make the programme a success.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be on a 4-day visit to the state and will be travelling to Itanagar, Ziro and Tawang.