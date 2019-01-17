Ray, a North-East Based Educational App Launched in Guwahati

NET Bureau

A new educational mobile app was launched in Guwahati on Wednesday, the mobile application will bridge the gap between the parents, teachers, and school, which will omit all the flaws in the education system and will digitize to make the future better. This is a northeast based startup, where three budding entrepreneurs have come up with an idea to solve most of the problems in our education system. This app is a complete solution to our ruined education system. This app is basically designed for the schools where every parent will install the app in their smartphone and can monitor their kids’ activities and performance. Apart from that this app has numerous other features which will ease the payments of the fees, pre-booking the schools, tracking the school bus, checking the ratings of the schools through this single app. This app will help the students to perform better as they will be monitored by their parents, they will be getting the notes and updates through chat room at any time. The teachers and the school authorities will perform better and put their best to achieve the good ratings.

Rustom Naji, one of the founder of Ray says, “It will change the entire education system in a positive way where parents will be updated about their kids and focus on their requirement, teachers will give equal attention to everyone as they will liable to answer everyone’s parents, the school authority will perform better to get high rating and be on the top, and in the whole process the students will be benefited as they will be given enough attention and their doubts will be cleared.”

When asked about the idea behind launching the app, Angkim Kayshap Sharma said, “As we have seen that after passing out from the schools many students don’t know the basics and end up performing poorly in higher education’s, when the competitions increases they cannot even compete properly for their lack of knowledge, many people don’t get the proper employment, some run auto or open up a tea stall. Because the school authority doesn’t pay equal attention to all and the parents don’t get to know what is going on in the schools. This app is being inspired from a true story where the Inventor Rustom Naji has seen one of his schoolmates driving an auto rickshaw after passing out from graduation. He then started thinking how can it be changed and this app came as a solution.”

This app is the brainchild of Rustom Naji who is from Arunachal Pradesh, he shared his idea with the developers in South India and they started designing it. Then he took Angkim Kashyap Sharma and Indrani Chakrabarty as a partner to add new features and develop the app according to the market need and they then together planned to launch the app in the North East. Angkim and Indrani also runs a Mixed Martial Arts institute called DASTBI MMA in Guwahati.

We have many plans to improve the app according to the requirement of the teachers, school authorities and the parents and the students. Our developers are working day and night to improve the app and make the app as convenient as possible.

On the expansion plans and marketing strategies, Subhankar Banerjee PR consultant of Ray said, “We have set up our office Guwahati which is the Head Office, and also in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland & Meghalaya. We have recruited a strong team that will approach the schools and tie up with them and then we will spread this app to entire North East and look to launch in other cities based on the demand of the app, we will also look to add few more services relating to education in our app where it might be helpful for the student to chose a correct career path.”