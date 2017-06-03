RB Subba Felicitates Sikkim Sports Persons

A program to award cash incentive to meritorious Sports persons of Sikkim for the year 2016-17 was held on Saturday at the conference hall of Chintan Bhawan. The cash incentives were handed away to the noted sportspersons from various sports disciplines by Minister Sports & Youth Affairs & HRDD R.B. Subba.

It was informed that sportspersons who have excelled at recognised tournaments at National and International levels were selected to receive this incentive. The cash amount vary according to the level of the tournament and the individual ranking by the sportsperson and the age category.

A total amount of Rs. 14,95,000/- was handed over as cash incentive on the occasion. The Sports persons who received the award were mostly from Sports discipline of Karate, Kickboxing, Taekwondo and Woshu.

Subba in his address lauded the contribution of the young sportspersons and stated that they were the pride of Sikkim. He urged them to be disciplined and motivate others in the process. The Minister also cautioned the young boys and girls of the intense competition in every field and urged them not to be complacent. He also highlighted some of the initiatives taken by the State Government in supporting and encouraging the culture of sports in the State. He cited the example of the Inter School football tournaments which have raised the bar of football in the State and has even prepared the players, both boys and girls, for national and international tournaments like the Subroto Cup.

The programme was also addressed by Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs S.D. Dhakal. The programme also had the presence of Chairperson Sikkim Youth Development Board Khem Prasad Dahal and officers of the Department.