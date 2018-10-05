RBI Kept Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.50 Per Cent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the repo rate (key lending rate) unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Meanwhile, rupee breached the 74-mark against US dollar for the first time.

Experts had largely expected the central bank to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent. Five of the six panel members voted to leave the rate unchanged.

The reverse repo rate or the rate at which RBI borrows from commercial banks also remained unchanged at 6.25 per cent.

Anticipation of a rate hike had increased in the past month as oil prices climbed, the rupee’s slide accelerated and concerns on liquidity emerged.

The RBI had last raised interest rates in two successive policy reviews in August and June this year. Five of the six panel members voted to leave the rate unchanged.

The RBI retained GDP growth estimate at 7.4 per cent for fiscal year ending in March 2019.

source: NDTV