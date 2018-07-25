Re-evaluated Papers Fetch More Marks for CBSE Class 12 Students

It has not been a good year for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mired in controversies for all the wrong reasons. Earlier in the year, it was stuck amid nationwide protests over the Class 10, 12 paper leaks and now there are reports of totalling errors. Reports suggest that over 4500 students of Class 12 have seen their marks increase after re-evaluation.

According to a report by the Times of India, a total of 9,111 Class 12 candidates applied to get their papers checked again. Some students saw their marks increase in a particular paper by 22 marks and even more. Common mistakes found in most of the reevaluated papers where the marks increased included marking zero for correct answers and even unchecked series of answers.

With the matter coming to light, the board has initiated action against the people responsible for the lapses. Action has been initiated against 214 teachers for committing this ‘huge’ blunder. Out of the 214 teachers who have been held responsible for the totalling errors, 81 teachers come under the Dehradun region and 55 under the Allahabad region.

The totalling error has given Maharashtra’s Nagpur its new Class 12 CBSE topper. According to Times of India, once re-evaluated, Ishrita Gupta, scored 22 more marks in Political Science. It was revealed during re-evaluation that 17 answers in Gupta’s paper were incorrectly marked. There have been many similar cases were the total marks of the students increased.

In order to prevent such totalling errors, CBSE had asked two teachers to evaluate each paper. According to CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, because of the two-tier evaluation system, 99.6 per cent of the copies are correctly evaluated and there was only 0.4 per cent chance of error. He further said that there are around 50000 evaluators every year who deal with over 61 lakh copies.

