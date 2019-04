NET Bureau

In Assam, re-polling has begun at 7 am this morning at 5 polling stations in Karimganj and Autonomous District seats.

Karimganj Deputy Commissioner M S Manivannan said that peaceful polling is going on at 4 polling stations under Karimganj constituency.

Voting is also going on peacefully at one place in Autonomous District constituency. Polling was held in both the constituencies in the second phase. Re-polling will conclude at 5 pm.

Source: All India Radio