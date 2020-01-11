Ready to deal with challenges on China border: Army chief

NET Bureau

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said tt is the “quality and not the quantity that will be our mantra on training for future warfare.

Re-affirming that the Indian Army is much better prepared today than ever, Naravane said that “we will have to train for the future” and that is where the emphasis of our training will be.

“The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and we, on our part, will make sure that this is a success,” he added.

“As the army, we swear allegiance to the Constitution of India…Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution should guide us,” said Army Chief.

Responding to the killing of two unarmed civilians by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector, Naravane”We do not resort to such barbaric activities and fight as a very professional force. We will deal appropriately with such situations in a military manner.”

