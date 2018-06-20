“Real” – “Barcelona”, the Most Principal Confrontation in Football World

The match between Madrid “Real” and Catalan “Barcelona” is a confrontation between two strongest teams in the modern world. The match attracts much attention of fans and experts all over the world.

El Clàssic, as the competition between these teams is called, is more than just football. The confrontation’s roots lie in Spain and are connected with a political settlement. In general, during the times of Franco, the Catalan autonomy was harshly suppressed, so the situation when “Barcelona” beat “Real” was a peculiar triumph over the dictator.

Throughout the history of El Clàssic, hundreds of competitions were held and their statistics was almost equal. Besides, «Real» Madrid surpasses its eternal rival in the number of trophies and FC «Barcelona» gained a greater number of victories only in the Spanish Cup.

Now the rivalry between the teams is also a confrontation between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two geniuses of the modern world are holders of many personal trophies but this doesn’t prevent them from fostering their motivation for each separate competition.

Intriguing Best Clubs’ Confrontations

At the beginning of the season, “Real” beat the team of Ernesto Valverde in the context of the Spanish Cup. After this, some experts gave a victory to the Royal Club in all tournaments in advance. However, they started to gradually fall behind the “Culés” in the context of La Liga. As a result, in Santiago Bernabéu, “Real” lost with a score of 0-3, which literally put paid to their champion ambitions.

Then, “Real” switched to the Champions League and started to field the backup squad in the Primera from time to time. In this season, we will see another El Clàssic that has no tournament status but won’t lose its principality.

“Barcelona” has long claimed the victory in:

The Spanish Cup;

The King Cup;

The Champions League.

Although, their game at the international arena finished with a total failure, as “Roma” sensationally dislodged them from the tournament. The Catalans couldn’t dream this even in their nightmares, especially after they had won the first competition with a score of 4-1. This obviously pleased fans of “Real” that has managed to enter the next stage of the Champions League.

As not only football underlies this confrontation, it can be said that its popularity will never expire.