Recapping Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar’s innumerable records

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! The Master Blaster was born on this day (April 24, 1973,) in Dadar, Mumbai.

Considered by fans across the globe as the god of the cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has set, broke and rebroke multiple records throughout his 24-year playing career.

As the Little Master turn 46, here’s a look at all the records Tendulkar holds:

Most One-Day Internationals: 463

Most Man of the Match awards: 62

Most Man of the Series awards: 15

Longest ODI career: 22 years 91 days

Only one to accomplish rare ODI triple: 15000 runs (18426), 100 wickets (154) and 100 catches (140)

Most ODI runs: 18426 (ave.44.83) in 463 matches

Most ODI centuries: 49

Most hundreds against any team: 9 vs Australia

Only batsman to register 8 or more hundreds against two nations: 9 vs Australia and 8 vs Sri Lanka

Most fours: 2016

Most 50-plus innings: 195 (49 centuries and 96 fifties)

Most runs in a calendar year: 1894 (ave.65.31) in 34 matches in 1998

Most hundreds in a calendar year: 9 in 34 matches in 1998

Most times to score 1000 runs in a calendar year: 7 times

Most 90s in a career: 18

Most runs against Australia: 3077 at an average of 44.59 in 71 matches

Most runs against Sri Lanka: 3113 (ave.43.84) in 84 matches.

Most runs against South Africa: 2001 runs at an average of 35.73 in 57 matches

Most runs against Pakistan: 2526 (ave.40.09) in 69 matches

First batsman to score an ODI double hundred: 200 not out against South Africa on Feb.24,2010

Most runs in World Cups: 2278 runs at an average of 56.95 in 45 matches

Most centuries in World Cups: 6 in 44 innings

Most runs in a single World Cup: 673 at an average of 61.18 in 11 matches in 2002-03

Most number of Test runs – 15,921

Most number of Tests played -200

Most number of Test centuries – 51

Most 90s made in Tests – 10 (Jointly holds the record with Steve Waugh and Rahul Dravid)\

Most fifties in Tests – 68

Fastest to 10,000 runs in Tests (195 innings – joint with Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara) 17. Fastest to 14,000 runs in Tests – 279 innings 18. Fastest to 15,000 runs in Tests – 300

Fastest to 14,000 runs in Tests – 279 innings

Fastest to 15,000 runs in Tests – 300