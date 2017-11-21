Recognition of Bangabandhu’s March 7 Speech to be Celebrated

Bangladeshi diplomatic missions the world over will observe the recognition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s March 7 speech by the Unesco through various events on November 25.

On March 7, 1971, Rahman in a fiery speech called on the freedom-loving people to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani rulers. After a nine-month-long war, Bangladesh was established as a sovereign nation.

“Through numerous events on November 25, around 80 Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across the world will celebrate the recognition of 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu by Unesco,” Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner Shakhawat Hossain told IANS.

He said: “As part of the observance, a colourful procession will be held in Agartala on Saturday. Singers and artists of Tripura will perform various presentations in the procession.”

The envoy said the March 7 speech of Rahman has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world’s important documentary heritage maintained by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The speech had set the tone for the Liberation War that officially began on March 26. India was the first country to recognise Bangladesh.

-IANS