Wed, 13 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Recovered WW-II Wreckage in Northeast May Have Links with Lost US Airmen

December 13
20:33 2017
A US field investigation in the Northeast, in search of remains of unaccounted-for Americans from World War-II, has unearthed evidences that could be linked to lost or missing airmen.

The field activities conducted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) between November 8 and December 13 recovered evidences that could be linked to the lost airmen from World War-II, a communiqué from the Kolkata-based US Consulate General office said.

The team investigated a site where a B-24J bomber aircraft possibly crashed in January 1944. The evidences that the team recovered will be reviewed by the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) in cooperation with DPAA, the communiqué said.

The recovery concluded DPAA’s eighth mission in India in search of remains of World War-II soldiers from the US. The Government of India, AnSI and the Indian Air Force play a critical role in the recovery missions.

DPAA is entrusted with the responsibility of providing all possible information about missing US personnel to their families and the nation.

Tags
DPAAUS AirmenWorld War IIWW-II Wreckage
