The Red and White Squad

Very first time ever people of the seven sisters region have experienced the fever of football. The ISL series and the team-Northeast truly binds the region into a cordial relation.

From October this year, ‘lets football’ has heard as an anthem in the small towns of the Northeastern region. The sport-lover crowd of here bustled with excitement to watch their team ‘Northeast United’ live in action.

India and football has an ancient relationship, but officially the story is heartrending one as the nation of million football lovers, is currently ranked 159th in the FIFA World Rankings. India is never qualified in Olympics after 1960. In 2011 only India played the Asian Cup and was knocked out in the group stage, contained South Korea, Australia and Bahrain. Meanwhile the national under-23 football team won the first round of the 2012 Olympics qualifiers against Myanmar but were knocked out by Qatar.

India’s current top domestic league, I-League, was formed in 2007 in an attempt to professionalize domestic football. The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup is scheduled to take place in India. By virtue of being the host country, the Indian team will play in the tournament.

Indian sports enthusiasts have seen leagues in Crickets as of now, the Indian Super League (ISL) has revolutionized their concept of the international league in football. Sleeping giants of football as referred by FIFA India is busy with the game since October 12, 2014 with the introduction of the ISL.

It’s a new concept in which people reacted very positively as the first week of ISL have encountered with 25,000 viewers on an average. 170 million viewers reported to watch ISL on television.

This can be easily termed as a new dawn of football. The nation is well equipped with fresh talents, though suffering a low world rank. With ISL, first ever time the soccer fans who preferred to watch English premier league, are experiencing their stars playing in front of them. Especially in Guwahati after Bordoloi Trophy the first time a huge group of people come out to watch football live.

Here are snippets of some players from NEUFC

Durga Bora: The 27-year forward from Assam had given up a lucrative OIL job in 2009 to live his dream as a sportsman. He left the opportunity to play for Churchil Brothers SC, Goa, joined Shilling Lajong in 2014. Boro belongs to a remote area of Assam was very revelation in the tournament. From the very first match of ISL he has caught the attention with his long shot kicks.

Allen Deori: The 18-year old Allen is the youngest player of the team probably in the league. Allen got an opportunity to undergo training in the USA for nine months after that he represented India under13 in 2009. He was the second Indian player to attend a special coaching camp in Australlia. His father was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Aiborlang Khongjee: The 26 year old Khongjee played for Mohunbagan as a Defender. Belongs to a small town Lyngkhat in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. The former club Shillong Lajong re-signed him and thus was later included in the Northeast United squad. Khongjee is versatile, but is likely to be used in central defence, a position where he made his international debut and is in the India squad for the Palestine friendlies.

Zodingliana Ralte: Teenager Ralte is a creative midfielder, playmaker and is very good with set pieces. He started playing football at a very tender age of 7. He has represented Mizoram in the under-14 Football Festival in 2007 in Goa and the under-16 Mir Iqbal Hussain Football Tournament in Haryana. He has also played for the under-19 state team. Zodingliana joined Shillong Lajong in 2010 and played for the under-16 team. He has also been part of the India under-14, under-16 and under-19 set-ups.

Thangbo Singto: Singto joined Shillong Lajong’s coaching staff back in 2009 and has been there since. In 2013 he was officially designated as principal coach in Lajong FC. The 40-years old hailing from Manipur completed his NIS (National Institute of Sports) diploma in football Kolkata in 1998-99. During this time, he met Larsing Ming Sawyan, owner of Shillong Lajong Football Club.

The Bollywood star and NEUFC co-owner John Abraham emphasized on the development of the region and said that the team has bridged the gap between the seven sisters region through football. For John, football may not be the end of Northeast United FC, he would like to further contribute towards the development of the region from the club’s earning.

“Through the sports we are trying to play a role in today’s age to help in evolving the unified Northeastern region. If the region can be united and can work together then it will surely be an example of unity and progress rather than violence and insurgency,” commented Larsing Ming Sawyan.

According to him the northeastern people have supported the team and the endeavour tremendously. His ambition now to depict the land as a bigger football power, that currently the nation is suffering from.

At the finishing point, whatever the result may be, Northeast United achieved its goal to make the region proud and UNITED at the same time.

A delightful conversation with Larsing Ming Sawyan, Co-owner of Northeast United FC

Q: How about a team in ISL?

Larsing: I thought of a team to integrate in ISL as it was very important to represent Northeast in a national as well as in international platform.

Q: Making NE as a football hub, promoting players from remote areas.

Larsing: I believe Northeast has already become a football hub, we have some brilliant players. But it has to play a larger role from now.

The process we have started long ago as we are harnessing the talents since last 6/7 years. NEUFC is representing various states of the NE. It has players from six out of the eight states. Earthing talents and development are two different phases which can’t be made overnight. Development of a football team needs 6/7 years, which is near about nurturing a tea garden.

We are working and selecting players from all over and interiors of the region. The long term plan is to develop the talents, as we have a team who are associated with the youth development process. The youth hunting program in Nagaland has helped us select many talents.

Q: Is there any scope to bring more locals to the team?

Larsing: In order to bring good quality football, the organizers have thought about to bring more numbers of foreign players in ISL, but as the years will pass on definitely there will be more Indian players would be in league team.