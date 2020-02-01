Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 01 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Reh festival greetings

Reh festival greetings
February 01
11:59 2020
NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmi community.

The CM in his message said, “Idu Mishmis are known for their creativity and (are) popular for being the custodians of rich Mother Nature.”
He commended the Idus for conserving nature and contributing immensely towards fighting global warming.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would evoke the blessings of divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya and further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and social integration.

“I offer my prayers to divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya to bless each one of us with her choicest blessings,” the governor said.

Source: The Arunachal Times

