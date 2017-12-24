Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 24 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Rehabilitation of Hindus from Bangladesh Will not Harm Assam: Rajen Gohain

Rehabilitation of Hindus from Bangladesh Will not Harm Assam: Rajen Gohain
December 24
10:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union minister Rajen Gohain on Saturday claimed that rehabilitation of Hindus from Bangladesh would not harm the state and Assamese identity.

“Rehabilitation of Hindus from Bangladesh in Assam will not harm the state and Assamese identity. People of the state, knowing the BJP’s stand on the issue, had voted it to power last year,” he said at a press conference in Morigaon. The minister of state for railways said the BJP would get the Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Parliament.

On alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) threatening to break its ties with the BJP if Hindus from Bangladesh were rehabilitated in Assam with the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Gohain said, “It is their decision and I cannot comment on it.”

“The BJP has not been secretive about its stand. It has been publicly saying that it is in favour of rehabilitation of Hindus from Bangladesh,” he asserted.

The Hindus from Bangladesh would be protected as per the provisions of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950 that sought to guarantee the rights of minorities in both the countries after Partition and to avert another war between them, the senior BJP leader said.

Gohain said, “(Former Assam chief minister) Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had committed a Himalayan blunder by making the illegal foreigners’ detection cut-off year as 1971 when he signed the Assam Accord in 1985″.

-PTI

Tags
Bangladesh HindusMorigaonRajen Gohain
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.